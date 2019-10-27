Survey did not favour Ryngnga

SHILLONG: Three Congress MLAs, H M Shangpliang, Ampareen Lyngdoh and M. Rapsang, had carried out a survey in Shella to finalise the name of the candidate but their choice was not Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga, who was eventually defeated.

Party sources said that the survey team preferred either Grace Mary Kharpuri or former bureaucrat W. Khyllep.

While Khyllep did not revolt against the party, Grace came out of the Congress and contested as Independent and secured over 5,000 votes.

Sources said that Ryngnga was the choice of CLP leader Mukul Sangma.