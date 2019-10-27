Umroi airport struggling to be fully functional

SHILLONG: Umroi airport is yet to become fully operational even after several efforts as only one ATR aircraft operates from the facility while expansion of the runway and other development plans seem to have taken a backseat.

Efforts were made to clear the hurdles surrounding the airport. However, the authorities have yet to clear the main hurdle of chopping off massive hillocks in the vicinity of the airport which would cost the state government around Rs 7000-8000 crore.

However, despite the setback, the government is still keen to connect Shillong with New Delhi and other major destinations of the country from Umroi.

The state government earlier this year floated an expression of interest (EOI) for the major airlines for providing air connectivity to Shillong airport and the last date for responding to the bid was September 30.

When contacted, sources in the government could not confirm whether major companies have responded to the EOI, but they said that the government is in constant touch with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to bring in more flights to the airport.

On the other hand, Airports Authority of India (AAI) regional executive director Sanjeev Jindal said that the AAI and respective governments of the North East are now working on a project under which one 10-seater flight can operate exclusively in the region.

“We can operate the flight in Shillong, Sikkim, Mizoram and we can even include Tura airport,” he said.

It is learnt that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has two such 10-seater aircrafts which they are ready to sell.

Jindal said the idea only needs coordination among the governments of the Northeastern states for the plan to be implemented.