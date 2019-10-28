Assembly panel gets report on new building of Ganesh Das hospital

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Department has presented a report to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment regarding the new building at Ganesh Das Hospital which is yet to become operational.

Chairman of the Committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh later said that the Committee received a report from the department regarding the operationalizaton of the building.

“They have sent a report about what they need and as per the report, they need many things to make that building operational,” Lyngdoh said.

Meanwhile, the Committee would call the Social Welfare Department on November 15 to take a review about the contents of the Drug policy.

The Committee earlier had given the department three months time to get back to the committee with the contents of the drug policy which would expire on November 8.

“ We will have the next meeting with the department on November 15,” she said.

The Committee had slammed the Social Welfare Department which is preparing the drug policy to address the menace of drug abuse since it neither shared nor vetted the policy with the police and the law department and the Committee was of the view that there is no point for the government to put in place a drug policy which is not vetted, shared and advised by line departments like Police and the Law Department.