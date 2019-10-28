Govt must take over 108 service: KHNAM

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has held both Meghalaya government and EMRI responsible for the precarious condition of the 108 ambulance service in the state, saying that the emergency service should be taken over by the health department “if the contract agreement between EMRI and the government is called off.”

“The 108 service has saved thousands of lives in Meghalaya. Therefore, if the agreement between the state government and EMRI is called off, the emergency service should be taken over by the government under the department of health for the welfare of the people of the state,” KHNAM state youth wing president, Thomas Passah told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

Employees of the emergency medical service have been on strike since October 1, 2019, demanding salary increment and replacement of ambulances.

“The standoff between the employees of the GVK EMRI and the management has affected the emergency service in the state for which the present government cannot wash its hands so easily, the way it seems to be doing,” Passah said.

“Lack of manpower, poor condition of ambulances and accessories, lack of ambulances, etc, point towards ill management by the authority affecting the service in the state and the management of EMRI should also be held responsible,” he said.

“It will be obvious that the contract inked between the Meghalaya government and EMRI would include effective service to the people of the state. This is not an isolated instance where the management of EMRI has been questioned. Almost similar complaints have been raised against the authority in other states like Assam, Gujarat and others,” the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement spokesperson said.

Passah further said that the job of the government apart from signing the contract also includes effective monitoring of the emergency service.

“On the demands of the employees regarding salary and working hours and other benefits, it is surprising that the government has said that these do not fall under the purview of the labour law and Daily Wages Act 1948. We would like to remind the government that jobs under EMRI are scheduled employment under the Daily Wages Act 1948 and it does fall under the purview of the labour law of the country which has been framed to prevent exploitation of employees by the employers,” he said.

As per the reports of the employees, it was mentioned that Rs 1.47 lakh per month is being spent by the government for maintenance of these ambulances. “Therefore, if any complaint on misuse of public money comes to light, due course should be followed for enquiring into such matters of corruption,” Passah said.

According to sources, the state government had in the tender agreement with EMRI agreed to an annual increment of 3.7 per cent for operation of the project. The agreement was signed with EMRI in 2016 for five years. However, the government has not released the incremental cost to the EMRI this fiscal.