India tourism holds training for Kaziranga jeep safari operators

GUWAHATI: Large number of tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, both domestic as well as from abroad, who throng the enchanting rhino abode of Kaziranga National Park (KNP), a world heritage site as recognised by the UNICEF, are often have to avail services of members of private Jeep Safari Associations operating in the National Park.

Obviously, a well-informed and well-mannered lot of Jeep Safari operators will go a long way in popularizing the destination across the globe through these tourists availing the services of private Jeep Safaris in the KNP.

India Tourism in association with the authority in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak have organised two-day orientation programme for the members younger members of Jeep Safari associations and tourists guides operating at the Centenary Conference Hall of the national park at Kohora Range to sensitise them on fins aspects in respect of dealing with tourists coming to the Park from outside especially those from foreign soil. The programme was held on October 23 and 24 last.

About 120 Jeep drivers and tourists guides operating in Kohora, Bagori, Burapahar and Agoratoli ranges of the National Park took park in the orientation programme.

Research Officer of the KNP, Rabindra Sharma who attended the orientation programme as a resource person, flagged some “dos and Don’ts” for Jeep drivers and tourists guides operating in the famed rhino abode on the basis of his experience of serving the National Park for the last 25 years.

Professor Arindom Talukdar of Bhattadev University in Assam, sensitise the jeep drivers and tourists guides on mannerism, dress codes, sincerity and trustworthiness that are essential in serving the tourist visiting the national park.

Director of KNP, P Shivkumar and the DFO Ramesh Gogoi addressed the inauguration of the workshop along with others.

The jeep drivers and tourists guides attending the workshop were taken to Panbari area of the national park where they were provided hands on training by Aaranyak’s conservation worker, Arif Hussain, senior tourist guides, Abedur Hussain and Nekib Ali on identifying various species of birds, butterflies, monkeys and the vegetation.