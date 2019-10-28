Meghalaya EMRI workers to go on fast from Tuesday

SHILLONG: Irked at the delay in solving their issues Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union (MEMRIWU) has to start an indefinite hunger strike from October 29 at the premises of the EMRI office, Lawmali.

Speaking to reporters, president of the union, Roipar Kharraswai said all the members of the union had decided to go for a hunger strike starting from 10 am. Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) will join in the hunger strike.

He stated that the union gave two months time to the GVK administration and they questioned the 60 days deadline given by the state government to the GVK EMRI administration.

He added that the union found the statement of the state Health Minister unacceptable when he said that the state government has no role in the GVK administration versus the employees tussle.

“We have given the best service to the people. We fall under what law? The laws of the company are slavery. We should not be deprived of our rights. Even the ambulances are not properly maintained”, Kharraswai said.

He reiterated the demand of the union to have a separate emergency cell managed by the state government.

A member of the union, Tipsuk Marwein narrated his ordeal alleging that the GVK EMRI administration asked him to work despite ill health and he was deprived of his salaries.

Stating that he has children to feed who will also be writing their examinations, he said, “Let me die first”.