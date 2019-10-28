Naga groups clear stand on flag, constitution

GUWAHATI: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) has sought to brush aside misconceptions and uncertainty regarding the status of the Naga flag and constitution, saying that it is “too premature to depreciate the agreed position” between the committee and the government of India on mere sceptism.

“To brand the working committee of NNPGs as having forfeited the demands for flag and constitution is bereft of truth when even the door for sovereignty and integration has not been sealed or culminated beyond redemption but to be pursued through peaceful, democratic approaches,” a statement issued by the media cell of the working committee of NNPGs, said.

The NNPGs, comprising seven Naga organisations, have expressed their willingness to negotiate on the Naga flag and constitution after the Centre recently turned down the twin demands of NSCN (I-M), which is the first Naga militant outfit to initiate peace negotiations with New Delhi in 1997.

“Whether a God given covenant or a manmade emblem, the rainbow flag embossed below with David’s star had been in sacred utility since the dawn of the Naga struggle and no group or entity intends to emasculate the same either before or post solution,” it said.

Discussions between Nagaland Governor, R.N Ravi, who is also the Naga talks interlocutor, and the NSCN (I-M) in New Delhi recently were inconclusive with the Naga outfit’s leaders stating that the issue of separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as part of the peace accord was discussed but no solution was arrived at.

Earlier this month, Ravi had a consultative meeting with various church organisations of Nagaland which reportedly favoured working on a separate flag and constitution after inking the peace deal.

“On the perception of the Naga constitution (Yehzabo) allegedly being forfeited by the working committee of NNPGs, without any ambiguity it may be propounded that since the emergence of the semblance of local self-governance as thriving miniature republics in Naga villages, independently or co-independently, the Nagas have by and large practiced conventions based on hereditary, customary and traditional ethos,” the statement said.

“There had never been any written or codified system of law, order or administration of justice hitherto except for the modern courts post-British era. However, in cases involving Naga traditional and customary conflicts even the state/regional high courts or Supreme Court, the cases are usually referred back to the customary local courts for final adjudication,” it said.