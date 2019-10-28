Teenager raped, 2 accused arrested

TURA: Ampati police have arrested two persons who allegedly committed rape on a 14-year-old girl last week.

According to the police, the two accused, identified as Larten Sangma and Chesrang Arengh of Betasing area, sexually assaulted the teenager when she was alone. After committing the crime the two accused even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the matter to her family or the police.

Despite the attack on her, the girl mustered up courage and narrated her ordeal to the family which in turn alerted the police.

On being informed of the crime, Ampati police immediately launched an investigation and managed to arrest the two prime accused in the attack on the girl.

Both the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act for crimes against children and sent to prison.