Unity Run in Tura, Ampati on October 31

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Sports Officer (DSO) has informed that his office in collaboration with the District Administration is organizing a ‘Unity Run’ on October 31 in Tura.

In a release issued here, the official informed that the run will comprise of Male, Female, Oldest and Youngest categories and will begin at 6 am from Chandmary Playground in Tura and culminate at the P A Sangma Stadium in Dakopgre. Interested persons have been requested to sign up for the run on the same day at the venue.

The winners in each category will be given trophies with cash amounts in order of first, second and third prizes besides ten consolation prizes. Besides refreshments for the participants, all other necessary logistics will also be provided by the District Sports Officer under District Sports Promotion Society Scheme, it was informed.

It may be mentioned, the Unity Run is being organized across the nation under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the `Iron Man of India’ who was the first Home Minister of Independent India.