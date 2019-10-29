Cong leader against blame game on other tribes

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday refuted the allegation by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong that the Congress was responsible for the inclusion of the word ‘unrepresented tribes’ in the Sixth Schedule Amendment.

Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that the debate over nomination of unrepresented tribes to autonomous district councils “stemmed from the existence of the Presidential Order of 1950 which clearly indicates the list of SC/ST recognised by the state of Meghalaya”.

She even pointed out that Tynsong was holding the office of Minister in charge District Council Affairs and he could have shared with colleagues his opinion on any decision taken at that time.

Tynsong recently said in 2014, the then government made a proposal to include the word ‘unrepresented tribe’.

According to Lyngdoh, who is a member in the ST/SC Assembly Committee, after the 2018 general elections in the state, the present government was privy to discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs prior to the finalisation of the draft amendment as proposed by the Centre.

“At this point of time what needs to be urgently addressed is a decision on the nomination of unrepresented tribes to the councils and justification as to whether there should be such an insertion in the proposed amendment,” she added.

Lyngdoh was firm on her stand that tribes in Khasi and Jaintia Hills should not be further divided as out of three proposed representation, the exhaustive list will create further division in the selection process.

“The entire population of these tribes in their present status also does not warrant such a decision as the Khasi and Jaintia tribes within their own existence are further divided into clans and sub-clans in the districts in the state,” she said.

Calling upon all political parties to come together to address all issues arising out of the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule, Lyngdoh said it would not be proper for her to blame any party for omission or commission while serving the state in the past or present.