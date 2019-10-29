Hinduism is most tolerant religion: Francois Gautier

GUWAHATI: Hinduism is the only religion that accepts and

respects all the other religions and Hindus are descendants of an

ancient civilization in human history, but there are many western

journalists and correspondents who are still biased against Hindustan

(Bharat or India).

This was stated by Francois Gautier, an India based senior French journalist,

during an interactive session with Guwahati-based scribes on

October 26 last through video-conferencing and asserted that the western

media should at least respect the country with the wisest past and that still

gives birth to humans with wonderful qualities.

“But most of the western correspondents posted in New Delhi take

little notice about the uniqueness of India paying almost no respect

to the billion-plus nation even after 70 years of its independence.

They are supposed to report honestly about India so that their

readers, many of whom are ignorant about the great nation, get

enlightened,” said Gautier.

Himself a regular contributor to various international publications

including few from France, Gautier argued that the foreign

correspondents are normally assigned for four to five years in India

and that is not enough for understanding a country which is so vast,

diverse and also contradictory. More precisely, Delhi is very far

from southern or eastern India.

Shockingly, the Indian journalists who regularly write for western

media outlets normally follow the guidelines of their editors and very

often they don’t hesitate to paint a negative image of their own

country exclaimed Gautier. However, he feels that the alternate media

has provided space for many Indians, including qualified journalists,

to speak on various issues they deem fit for exposures.

“India is never in the news in the West unless there is some major

catastrophe or huge elections. Thus, if anyone wants to write for

those publications, he or she has to find stories that might often

border on the sensational, marginal and even misleading,” commented

the outspoken journalist, who is living in India for many decades now.

Speaking about Hindu tolerance, Gautier opined that it has been an

one-way traffic for the Hindus as they experienced cruel genocides in

the sad history of humanity. But Hindus have shown extreme tolerance

and Hinduism is the only religion that never tried to convert others.

However many Indian intellectuals claim that Hindus are intolerant,

fanatic or fundamentalists.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a great admirer of

English socialism and he adopted British constitutional, judicial and

even education systems without considering the exceptional Indian

socio-cultural and traditional values. Nehru had to nurture the

sentient of a sizable Muslim population that did not join Pakistan

(west or east) and continued to live in India.

“For these reasons, Nehru asked historians to show esteem to

Muslim rulers like Akbar or Aurangzeb and ignore the greatness of

Hindu warriors like Chatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Rani

Lakshmibai etc knowing that Hindus would not react not to speak of

protesting,” commented the contributor to Journal de Geneve, Le

Figaro, La Revue de l’Inde along with various Indian newspapers.

Hence Gautier believes that the Indian history should be rewritten and

he has reasons to explain. For over seven decades, the Indian

establishment comprising people from Nehruvian-Marxist and

pseudo-secular ideology used to influence everything from school

curriculum to public policy to history writing.

It has built up a false narrative that systematically condemned

India’s civilizational journey. Since the overwhelming majority of the

people here remain Hindus, the establishment tried its best to turn

itself as anti-Hindu. It encouraged people to negate anything

associated with Hinduism. The tendency extended up to reproving the

Vedas, Upanishad, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata along with

Ayurveda and Sanskrit.

Bringing the reference to Hebrew, the ancient language of Israel,

Gautier pointed out that Israeli people after getting a part of

their holy land in 1948 started welcoming Jews from various parts of

the world. As they came back to live in Israel a major problem was

aroused because they spoke different languages. The Israeli authority

asked their scholars to revive Hebrew, which had fallen in

decrepitude so that everybody can speak Hebrew.

“Today the Hebrew language has unified Israel like nothing else, which

should inspire India to revive Sanskrit. The government should invite

some dedicated linguists to sit down with Sanskrit scholars for

devising a way of simplifying and modernizing the mother all Indian

languages. I am sure, it would energize and revitalize the whole

Indian culture” stated the author of ‘India’s Self Denial’, ‘Sri Sri

Ravi Shankar, a Guru of Joy’, ‘A New History of India’, ‘A History of

India as it Happened’ etc.

Married to an Indian woman, Gautier also argued that India and Israel

share so much in common and both can learn a lot from each other!

Hindus and Jews, far from being the persecutors of minorities have

been persecuted for nearly two thousand years and have been the

victims of worst genocides in history. While the German dictator

Hitler murdered six million Jews in his gas chambers, Gautier revealed

eighty million Hindus had to die at the hands of Muslim invaders.