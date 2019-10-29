Langrin MDC passes away

SHILLONG: UDP MDC from Langrin Nassar Marwein passed away around 2.30 pm on Monday in NEIGRIHMS after a brief illness.

Marwein was an active UDP member before he became a first-time MDC. He is survived by his wife and children.

The MDC had also actively campaigned for the Shella UDP candidate.

The working president of UDP East Khasi Hills, Titosstarwell Chyne, said, “His death is a loss to the party.”

Chyne said the Parliamentary Party (PP) of the UDP MDCs has conveyed their condolence to the bereaved family. “He was also present during the campaign in Shella. He was with us in Majai on October 18,” he added.

Marwein’s mortal remains were taken to Mawpat. The body will be taken to Nongjri-Kulang on Tuesday morning and the funeral will be held on October 31.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mawkyrwat, said in a statement that it is grieved to hear about the demise of Marwein. “We express sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Shri Nassar Marwein during this difficult time. His death has left a void and we remember closely his association with us in his official capacity. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read.