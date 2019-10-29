Step aside when people still ask ‘WHY’ and not ‘WHY NOT’

By Monojit Mandal

The period from 2016 to 2019 has been phenomenal for Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), as during this epoch, MCA reached several milestones from attaining full membership of BCCI to getting nod for participating in all national tournaments such as Ranji Trophy.

Even major cricket infrastructural influx came in during this time and all happened under the strict supervision of one man, Naba Bhattacharjee, former Honorary Secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association who till recently was also BCCI NADP committee Co-ordination Member.

In an exclusive interview with The Shillong Times, Bhattacharjee shared his insights and rationale for passing over the MCA beacon at such a crucial and dynamic point in Meghalaya cricket.

ST: How are your feelings now that you have stepped aside from a very active role in building MCA brick by brick for last several years, being almost synonymous with cricket in Meghalaya?

NB: Well, there is a sense of satisfaction and pride that the priority and goals set by me in 2010 has been achieved. It was indeed lot of struggle and hard work by just few of us initially including our President Conrad K Sangma, who was the guiding force besides officials like D.P. Wahlang, Rayonald Kharkamni, Eddystone Shylla, Diki Shira, Marcuise Marak, Andrew Warjri, Saibal Dasgupta, Peter Lamare, Sengam Momin and later Gideon Kharkongor, Dhruba Thakuria and few others. We worked as a well knit team. These individuals and few more at different stages of the journey were each a “brick” in the foundation.

ST: You decided to demit office when foundation is solid, funds are coming and MCA is ready for the next big launch.

NB: It’s exactly not like that. I have done my job responding to the responsibility and confidence reposed in me. Tackling BCCI was a major success definitely. I appeared before Justice RM Lodha and articulated the neglect and step motherly treatment meted out, deprived from all facilities, including funds extended to full members. This triggered the ‘One state-One vote’ formula in reforms. But it was just the beginning… as stiff opposition came from most members from mainland in granting us full membership. Meghalaya gave the lead in uniting all 6 NADP state members from NE to form the NECDC of which I am co-convener. CoAs was convinced of our genuine demand. One has to raise voice in BCCI meetings.

We had to struggle but finally emerged victorious – in extracting our legitimate rights – full membership and right to participate in Ranji. This is my humble contribution to my state. As for funds, yes, MCA was among the first states to adopt Lodha recommendations, and was compliant to Supreme Court orders. Consequently funds have started coming … more will follow; so will more people try to get involved.

ST: But many to whom we spoke felt that you should have continued for just one more term to charter the road map of growth.

NB: I agree…but I am not going away. Cricket is my passion. One can serve even without holding any post if one is sincere and has no ulterior motive other than to promote the game. Cricket has to be taken to rural locales of our state. I have started the movement in Nongstoin, Mairang, Mawkyrwat, Baghmara, Resubelpara etc. I have assured all my support, advice and involvement at all times to the new committee whenever required. Further, respecting Lodha recommendations former President VPs and I took a conscious decision not to seek re-election. I strongly believe that one must not get stuck for too long in a sports body. Step aside when people still ask ‘WHY’ and not wait till they ask ‘WHY NOT’.

ST: Finally, what are your future plans in sports?

NB: Well, cricket as far as possible…provided my services are required. Maybe BCCI some day in future and back to another game which I love and play – tennis. All are in the hands of Almighty. My special thanks to ST for covering cricket and playing a role in promotion of cricket in our state for decades.