Two JHADC MDCs join NPP

JOWAI: Two Congress MDCs and former chairman of the JHADC have joined the National People’s Party on Monday. NPP president Octotwot Lamin along with party MLAs and MDCs welcomed the new members, Arborhima Darnei, Barato Mukroh and former JHADC chairman Aiborlang Shadap.

Lamin said that an official welcoming ceremony will be arranged.

With the induction of the two MDCs, the NPP’s strength has gone upto 17, the supporting members of the UDP has seven and the opposition has 6 members – two from the Congress and four from the BJP, including Lakhon Biam, the former JHADC chairman, who had resigned from UDP to join the BJP.