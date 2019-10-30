1 civilian killed, 21 BSF personnel injured  in bus mishap

JOWAI: At least 21 BSF personnel and 3 civilian were injured, some of them critically, after a bus they were travelling in went off the road and felt into a deep gorge at Um-tyr-ah village along the National Highway NH -6 in East Jaintia Hills District.

One of the civilians who is a helper (co-driver), succumbed to his Injury at Khliehriat CHC where all injured BSF personnel were being shifted immediately after the incident.

The WJH Superintendent of Police, Lakador Syiem who is also in-charge of EJH as the EJH SP is on leave, informed that all BSF injured personnel and two civilians had been shifted to NEIGRIM for better medical treatment.

The BSF sources also informed that the BSF personnel of the 93rd Battalion were on their way back from lower Assam to Nagaland after performing NRC Duty.

All the injured personnel were shifted in Government Ambulance, Dorbar Shnong (village Council) Ambulances and also by Ambulances of some NGOs.

“We are thankful to them and to the doctors and staff of the Khliehriat CHC for their prompt action”, Lakador Syiem said.

The helper of the bus identified as Jogto Gogoi, succumbed to his injury and his body will be taken home by his relative after legal formalities are carried out.