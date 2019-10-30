Opposition Cong for immediate implementation of Residents Act

CoMSO meets Mukul on anti-influx mechanism

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma asserted that the state government should implement the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act instead of wasting time.

The members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) met Mukul on Tuesday.

Discussing on the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, the former chief minister said that talks with CoMSO revolved around the possibility of further incorporating certain clauses which can give more teeth to the law.

Sangma is of the view that the state government should move ahead with the implementation and operationalisation of the Act and said, “We are waiting for too long”.

Delaying the implementation is not in the interest of the state, he said adding that necessary posts were sanctioned and police were also strengthened to implement the Act.

Stating that time should not be wasted, he said that the CoMSO should urge the government to implement the Act immediately as there will be room for amendment once the government implements the Act.

He said that the concerns of the NGOs can be addressed within the mandate of the existing law and there is no need for amendment per se.

He said rules can be amended and the government need not amend the principal Act as there is scope to amend the rules as the implementation of the Act is on.

Sangma said that to check illegal immigration of the work force, labour inspectors have been sanctioned in all blocks of the state.

“I have shared with them (CoMSO) that it is time to urge the government to immediately implement the mandate of law and proceed ahead and as we proceed with the implementation of the mandate of the law, any further amendment for improvement or strengthening the mandate can be always be looked at”, he said.

According to Sangma, the principal Act has achieved the objective which ensures that residents should be aware of who their neighbours are apart from addressing influx issues.

Stating that the overall concerns of the people have been to a great extent covered by the law, he said that in addition to the local police authorities, the traditional institutions are also empowered through the Act.

“It is time to operationalise the mandate of the Act and look at how further amendment to ensure achievement or realisation of the objectives in totality can be looked at in course of the implementation through any further amendment if it may be felt needed if at all”, he said.

Sangma said the rules of the Act can be amended from time to time and rules itself can be dovetailed in a manner which addresses and covers the concerns of the people.

On the amendment of the Act, he said that since the government wants to engage with all the political parties, the Congress will also put across its suggestions.

On the inclusion of Inner Line Permit, Sangma said, “If you go through the principal Act and if you become analytical para-wise and section-wise, then you will see that the particular act covers areas which can be taken care of”. “It provides huge scope for incorporating any kind of rule which is not something like ILP since ILP has a very limited scope”, he added.

Sangma informed that the CLP will hold one more meeting to discuss the matter.