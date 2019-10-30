Turathon Hill Challenge Marathon on Nov 10

From Our Correspondent

TURA: There is good news for outdoor sports lovers of Garo Hills with the announcement that the 4th Edition of the Turathon Hill Challenge will be taking place on November 10 from Jengjal Bolbokgre, 30 kms from Tura.

This mega marathon event is taking place a day after the completion of the famous 100 Drums Wangala Festival at Asanang village in Rongram.

The Turathon Hill Challenge, being organised by the Tura Runners’ Club in collaboration with the state government’s Department of Tourism, will take off from the picturesque Jengjal-Chiading-Williamnagar road (NH 44E) and consist of four categories, namely, 42 Km Marathon, 21Km Half marathon, 10 Km adolescent health run, 5 Km Fun run with attractive cash prizes for the winners.The races (42, 21, 10) will be chip timed with downloadable e- certificates and participants of these three categories will be provided event t-shirts. Finisher medals will be awarded for all categories and post race refreshments will be served to all participants.

The event organizers said that BIB distribution for participants will be held on Nov 9 from 9:30 am to 4:00pm at Bolbokgre L.P.School. “There will also be an Expo on the same venue showcasing local arts and cuisines. Spot registration will also be available at the Expo. Camping sites and tents will be available for a nominal sum at the venue for participants wishing to stay at the venue. Participants can register online at www.turarunnersclub.com for the event,” said the press release by the organizers.

Offline registration forms will be available at Debsons, Tura Bazaar, Dew Drops – Ringrey, Gemini Electricals – Chandmary and at select locations at Baghmara, Rongram, Resu, Ampati and Williamnagar. Offline registration will also be available during the 100 Drums Wangala at Asanang.