Drug abuse, alcohol dog Meghalaya: Hek

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek on Thursday said that drug and alcohol addiction is a major challenge before the state and the Government would have to address these problems.

The statement came from Hek after Meghalaya People’s Social Organisation met Hek and demanded the setting up of rehabilitation centres for alcoholic and drug addicts.

Hek later said that the situation was alarming in the state as many families have been affected due to alcohol and drugs.

“We are going to take this forward and though the responsibility of rehabilitation centre is with Social Welfare department, we will provide the department assistance in terms of manpower and medicines,” Hek said