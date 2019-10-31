Gulabo Sitabo gets new release date

The release date of Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been pushed earlier to February 28 next year. The quirky comedy, which was earlier scheduled for a release on April 24, will see the two sharing screen space for the first time.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, film critic Taran Adarsh also pinned a still from the film featuring Ayushmann as a mediocre man wearing a brown striped shirt paired with white pants.

Meanwhile, Big B, on the other hand, looked unrecognisable as a very old man with an abnormally shaped nose. Wearing a green kurta on a hunchback posture, the Cheenikum actor is seen with a scarf wrapped around his head.

The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. (IANS)