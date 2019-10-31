One dead, 21 BSF personnel injured in EJH mishap

JOWAI: One person was killed while 23 others, including 21 BSF personnel, were injured, some of them critically, after the bus in which they were travelling went off the road and fell into a 100-foot deep gorge at Umtyrah village along NH-6 in East Jaintia Hills district.

The deceased, a civilian, was the co-driver. He succumbed to his injuries at Khliehriat CHC where all the injured were taken immediately after the incident.

The West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Lakador Syiem, who is also in-charge of East Jaintia Hills, informed that the injured BSF personnel and two civilians were subsequently shifted to NEIGRIHMS for treatment.

BSF sources also informed that the jawans belonging to the 93rd Battalion were returning to Nagaland after performing NRC-related duties in Lower Assam.

The injured jawans were shifted to the hospital in government ambulances, besides those maintained by some Dorbar Shnong and NGOs.

“We are thankful to them and to the doctors and staff of the Khliehriat CHC for their prompt action”, the police chief said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Jogto Gogoi, will be handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities.