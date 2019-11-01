Amkyrbai Poshan fest concludes

NONGPOH: The first-ever Amkyrbai Poshan Festival 2019 organised by the Syiem of Hima Jirang concluded on Thursday. The two-day festival was held at Jirang Community Reserve & Amkyrbai Lake in Jirang.

It was organised in collaboration with the Block Task Force BBBP, Jirang Block and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Ri Bhoi.

Through this festival, the organisers aimed at creating awareness on gender equality, improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, eradicating child abuse in any forms as well as other aspects of promoting a girl child.

Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang was the chief guest. Malngiang stated that the area needs further improvement and infrastructure facilities to attract tourist from across the globe.

He also urged the Syiem of Hima Jirang and the organisers to have a close understanding with the local MLA and MDC in order to bring forward developmental schemes for the area.

He also stated, now that as NGT has imposed a ban on coal mining in the state, there is a need to find alternative solutions to it, and that the tourism sector is one of them that the people should take advantage of. He also released pigeons to mark the closing ceremony.