Global conference on green tech at Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: Participants from 13 countries will attend the second International Conference on Advances in Electrical, Electronic and System Engineering (ICAEESE2019) being organised by Gauhati University on its premises in collaboration with the University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste, Italy, from Saturday.

The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Innovation for sustainable and Green Technologies’, focusing primarily on the innovation that leads to sustainable development, an official statement issued here said.

The second ICAEESE 2019 is an exciting multidisciplinary conference, with the theme ‘Innovation for Sustainable and Green Technologies’ and is a premier conference for exchanging all technical research encompassing wide range of fields such as engineering, physical sciences, chemical sciences, medical sciences, geological sciences.

Academicians, researchers and students from national and international committees will gather in one platform to discuss about innovations that lead to sustainable developments. Topics such as communication, effect of technology on social trends and development, energy, agriculture, weather that has a direct effect on the growth and development of the society, will be discussed during the conference.

The conference will be followed by a six-day workshop on ‘Fully Programmable Systems-on-Chip for Scientific Instrumentation’ at the venue.

ICTP is an institute run by scientists for scientists to foster the growth of advanced studies and research in physical and mathematical sciences, especially in support of excellence in developing countries. The institute is funded by the Italian Government, UNESCO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Apart from India, participants from Italy, Argentina, China, Malaysia, USA, France, Japan, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Russia and Indonesia will attend the programme.

This is the first time that a topic in this field with ICTP has been held in India.