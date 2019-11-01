Parl panel on Sixth Schedule to visit state

SHILLONG: The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma will visit the state this month to discuss the proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule with the concerned stakeholders.

An official source said on Thursday that District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma and the officials of the department met Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The stand of the government is for exclusion of unrepresented tribes as nominated members in the councils. Several organisations representing the unrepresented tribes, however, had demanded their inclusion.

The members of unrepresented tribes are expected to file their representations before the Parliamentary Standing Committee during its visit to Shillong.