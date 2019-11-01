Shillong to host India International Cherry Blossom Fest from Nov 13

SHILLONG: 4th India International Cherry Blossom Festival 2019- Shillong will celebrate the unique autumn flowering of Himalayan Cherry Blossoms with several cultural events at Shillong, Meghalaya from November 13-16.

Visitors can enjoy fashion shows, rock concerts, a beauty pageant and even compete in an amateur Golf Tournament. Alongside, there will be stalls showcasing the best of the region’s food, wine and crafts.

This festival is being organised at Polo 5th Ground and the picturesque Ward’s Lake by the Government of Meghalaya under the aegis of Forest and Environment Department, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

This International Year of Indigenous Languages also brings in the Republic of Korea as a partner country and there will be several K-events including a K-Pop concert, a Korean Taekwondo also Korean Cuisine and Arts stalls and exhibits on opportunities on Education in South Korea, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The festival will be inaugurated by Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the Republic of Korea delegation will be led by Shin Bong-Kil, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea.

A key event of the Festival will be a summit between the Republic of Korea and the Government of Meghalaya on issues of environmental reclamation and waste to wealth, and several MoUs are expected to be inked during the summit.

In this 4th edition of the Festival, LG Electronics Inc , a South Korean Headquartered Multinational Electronics Company has also stepped in as a major sponsor.

Visitors are advised to visit the festival website cherryblossomfestival.in and the Facebook Page India International Cherry Blossom Festival for the latest updates and tracking of the Cherry Blossoms.