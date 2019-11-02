5-day NISHTHA training concludes

SHILLONG: The five-day National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) training programme came to an end on Saturday. The training was organized to improve the education system in the state and to upgrade the methods of teaching in class rooms to ensure students’ engagement in learning process,

Speaking at the valedictory session, Education Secretary, C.P. Gotmare said that it is very important for teachers to change their teaching habits and to learn new ways of imparting knowledge as inquisitiveness and desire for knowledge has increased.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director, Hrushikesh Senapaty said the aim of the training is to implement programmes at the grass root level to bring about an improvement in the quality of education.

He added that the community had to be involved while bringing about change in the education system such as in improving the classroom processes.

“Examinations and results will not address the issue”, he said adding that students’ all round personality must be developed.

Ranjana Arora from NCERT said Meghalaya is the 21st state which launched NISHTHA and the 13th state to complete the training.

“The education department is looking at transforming the schools through the training of teachers,” she said.