Cong MDCs demand special KHADC session to discuss 6th Schedule amendment  

SHILLONG: Irked at not being consulted on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the Congress MDCs of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) demanded a special session of the Council to discuss on the issue.

On learning that the committee set up by the state government had submitted a report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee along with certain changes, the Congress MDCs stated that they were oblivious to the development.

Congress MDC, Charles Marngar said that the Congress had proposed to increase the number of seats to 31 including 2 nominated members, one of which will be a woman.

“We have come to know that the report of the committee had suggested increasing the number of seats to 40”, he said.

The Congress MDCs raised an apprehension that the committee set up by the state government on Sixth Schedule might make changes to the issue of unrepresented tribes.

Opposing the decision to send two representatives from the KHADC to attend the meeting of the Home Ministry, the Congress MDCs asserted that consultation with KHADC MDCs is a must.

He added that the Congress MDCs were not informed of the proposed meeting at New Delhi even as he informed that the letter sent by the Ministry to Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary stated that stakeholders in the Sixth Schedule amendment should be discussed.

The two MDCs who represented the KHADC were Teinwell Dkhar and nominated MDC Bindo Lanong.