Levante winger Rochina remembers looking up to Ronaldinho in Barca

Kolkata: Levante UD winger Ruben Rochina is happy with the way his career has shaped up since coming out of the FC Barcelona youth academy, where he used to look up to Ronaldinho, and feels playing in different countries and experiencing their cultures also helps one grow. “I’m happy with the way my career has gone. It’s practically ten years since I left the youth academy at the age of 18,” Rochina told IANS in an interview.

Rochina began his professional career with Barcelona B before joining English side Blackburn Rovers in 2011, spending three years with the club that included two loan spells, at Real Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano. He then played for Granada and also plied his trade in Russia for Rubin Kazan before returning to his homeland and joining Levante on loan until the end of the season to then pen a three-year contract in 2018. “There are ups and downs, but I’ve also tried to play at the top level in different leagues. I also think that living in different countries, experiencing different cultures and listening to different languages has huge benefits,” said the 28-year-old.

Levnate are placed 11th in the La Liga points table and take on league leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

“We had a good group there, but as you get older everyone moves on with their lives and it’s more difficult for us to find moments to get together,” said Rochina of his time with Barca.

“But I did have a good relationship with my teammates, as we were the same age. We’ve also coincided for international games and despite not having daily contact with them, when I see them I’m glad to do so.”

He also said he used to idolise Ronaldinho during his time there. “At that time it was Ronaldinho. When I joined, he had just signed for Barca. He was the star at the time and obviously, I watched him in training and he stood out, without doubt.” (IANS)