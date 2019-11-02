Police bust city drug cartel, arrest 4 women

SHILLONG: Police on Thursday busted a drug cartel and arrested four women and their two male accomplices.

With the arrest, the personnel from Madanrting police station and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills broke the network of drug cartels.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, a couple of known drug peddlers were intercepted by the staff of Madanrting police station on suspicion.

Thereafter, the ANTF team was dispatched to the spot by the East Khasi Hills district police chief. On conducting house search as per provisions of NDPS Act, police recovered heroin weighing 161 gm from the rooftop of the house which was rented by a Mizo couple.

Police arrested six persons — Joseph Hmar (25), Vanlalzom (40) and the women identified as Kimi Hmar (32), Melody Chaksuak (43), Manguri Fanai (34) and Nutei Tochhoang (37) belonging to Mizoram and Manipur.

A case was registered under sections 21(b)/29 NDPS Act with section 353 IPC.

Police said the arrest has revealed that Guwahati is becoming a new main hub and Guwahati -Shillong highway is being used to bring drugs to Shillong.

According to the police, there will be more vigil on the highway.