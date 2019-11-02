Unsung sentinels of the road

SHILLONG: Come rain or shine, the men in dark blue are always there.

Under-staffed, their rosters call for long hours, but the personnel of Shillong Traffic Police keep their chin up even as they battle heavy odds to ensure order on the roads – unsung.

The 200-odd traffic personnel doing duty in the city have been serving tirelessly despite the odds.

A traffic cop who did not wish to be identified said that their shifts are officially for 7-8 hours, but stretch way beyond at times.

Asked about times when the state plunges into festivity, he said that they spend most of their festival time on the road managing traffic as it is at these times that the work load really increases and shift timings also get stretched.

A senior traffic personnel complained how people do not appreciate the work they do.

“When we put up no entry signs especially during school hours, some react as if we are stopping them from having their food. At times, some insist on going ahead making excuses despite the no entry curb,” he said.

“If only they understood that we are trying to make their life easier by putting things in place. As it is, traffic in the city is getting difficult to manage by the day,” he added.

About the long working hours, he said, “We can’t help it. We opted for it and moreover there is a dearth of manpower and so we have to just do it. We take help from other units and trainees when the work load gets too much to handle,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that in one instance some time ago, a group of reporters came across a traffic personnel standing alone in heavy downpour at around 11:30 pm at a junction near the BJP office.

Asked, he said he was waiting for a VIP to pass by and making sure the passage is smooth.

Come Monday and the city will host a VVIP, the President of India.

The men in dark blue will be there.