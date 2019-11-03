‘Chandrayaan-2 not end of story’

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2 is not the end of the story about the country’s attempts to conquer the moon, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt another soft landing “in the near future”, the space agency’s chief K Sivan said.

Sivan, who was in the national capital to attend IIT Delhi’s golden jubilee convocation said a number of advanced satellite launches are planned in the coming months. “You all have heard about Chandrayaan-2 mission. On the technology part — yes, we could not achieve soft landing, but all the systems functioned until 300 metres from the moon’s surface.

“Very valuable data is available to set things right. Let me assure that ISRO will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in near the future,” Sivan said in his address at the convocation of IIT Delhi. Responding to a query if the ISRO would attempt another landing on the moon’s south pole, he replied, “definitely”. “Chandrayaan-2 is not the end of story. Our plans on Aditya L1 solar mission, human spaceflight programme are on track. A large number of advance satellite launches are planned in the coming months,” the ISRO chief said. Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will make its maiden flight sometimes in December or January.

Testing of 200-tonne semi-cryo engine is expected to begin shortly while work is on to provide NavIC signals on mobile phones, which will open the path to develop large number of applications for societal needs, he said. (PTI)