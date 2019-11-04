Bru death toll rises to 6 as protest over ration continues

GUWAHATI: As many as six Bru camp inmates are reported to have died since October 31 even as the indefinite road blockade launched by the inmates of seven camps and NGOs in north Tripura district demanding immediate resumption of ration distribution and cash doles entered its fifth day on Monday.

According to the Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF), a four-month-old female infant, Pigili Reang, died at the Hamsapara camp on Monday.

“Three inmates – a three-month-old male baby, Ojitrai, one-year-old Akosha and a 65-year-old woman, Bistirung, died at the Naisingpara camp died on Sunday. On October 31, two deaths were reported from the Naisingpara camp. We believe these deaths have been caused by starvation even as the post mortem reports are awaited,” MBDPF general secretary, Bruno Msha told The Shillong Times over phone on Monday afternoon.

“Besides, three camp inmate belonging to Naisingpara and Ashapara camps are undergoing treatment in hospital since November 1,” Msha said.

About 12,000 displaced Bru people, comprising men, women and children, blocked the 15-kmstretch between Dasda in Kanchanpur and Anandabazar since Thursday morning, demanding immediate resumption of ration distribution and cash doles among the seven camps in northern Tripura.

The Centre had suspended supply of ration and cash doles since October 1, 2019 ahead of the final and ninth phase of repatriation of Bru refugees to Mizoram on October 3, triggering concerns among the camp inmates with the spectre of starvation looming and eventually prompting them to launch an agitation.

“There has been no response from the Centre to our demands so far. However we will be meeting the Tripura additional chief secretary and revenue secretary at Kanchanpur later this afternoon to discuss the situation which is grave now,” Msha said.

Kanchanpur sub-divisional magistrate, Abhedananda Baidya, however could not be contacted on Monday for a response on the latest situation.

Representatives from four leading Bru NGOs such as the Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF), Mizoram Bru Indigenous Democratic Movement (MBIDM), Bru Tribal Development Society and Bru Displaced Women Welfare Committee are also taking part in the protest.