Conrad to visit Bangladesh to explore bilateral trade avenues

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma will leave for Bangladesh on a four-day visit from Tuesday to explore the possibilities of having trade and commerce with the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the 26th Convocation of NEHU here today, Sangma informed that he would be travelling by road to Bangladesh covering almost 700 kilometers during his four-day tour.

“I will be meeting farmers, students, entrepreneurs and business people in Bangladesh and try to find out if there is was opportunity for the people of Meghalaya and the rest of the country to do business with the neighbouring nations,” Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

Stating that the turnover of the trade between Bangladesh and India has reached up to 10 billion dollars, he, however, lamented that Meghalaya today contributed only 1 percent of the trade volume between the two neighbouring countries despite the fact that state shared a long boundary with Bangladesh.

Mentioning about that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s desire to make this nation a 5 trillion-dollar economy, Sangma said, “I know that that we can achieve this goal. But it is the young minds who has to do it. The Government has a limited role and it can only frame policies and create the infrastructure. The economy will be driven by young minds and entrepreneurs.”

Urging the young minds to take a risk, he said that this was the time that they could do things which could transform humanity forever even as he added that the environment aspect and issues of changing weather pattern were areas of concern.

“The way we are going to do farming, protect our rivers and forest is going to change. It will be a difficult task. These are the kind of things that the young mind needs to think about and work on. The whole world is going to change due to the change in the climate,” he said.