DC restricts movement along GH border

TURA: West Garo Hills DC Ram Singh has strictly prohibited the movement of persons within 500 metres from the Indo-Bangla Border from 6 pm to 6 am in the district.

The order comes after apprehensions were raised about movements of anti social elements like smugglers, terrorists who target the BSF personnel guarding the border with sharp edged weapons, petrol bombs, crackers and lathis in their attempt to get across and fulfil their nefarious designs.