Higher education institutions can trigger socio-economic transformation: Kovind  

‘NEHU can help Meghalaya achieve better HDI’

SHILLONG: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that institutions of higher education could be instruments of social and economic transformation.

Addressing the 26th Convocation of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here, the President said, “NEHU has emerged as a premier centre of learning. He was happy to note that besides imparting higher education in all the major disciplines, the university is also giving special emphasis on the development of this region which has significant tribal population.”

Stating that institutions of higher education like NEHU can be instruments of social and economic transformation, the President said, the NEHU could help Meghalaya in achieving better ranking on Human Development Indices (HDI).

Kovind pointed out that more than 80 per cent population of Meghalaya were dependent on agriculture so by helping improve agricultural productivity, NEHU can play a catalytic role in promoting socio-economic development of Meghalaya and the North-East.

“Students and teachers of NEHU’s departments of ‘Rural Development and Agricultural Production’, ‘Agri Business and Food Technology’, and ‘Horticulture’ can help enhance farmers’ income,” he said.

The President told students that they were entering a world full of opportunities and challenges. He said that higher education was a privilege not available to a lot of people in our country. He appealed them to help improve the condition of such underprivileged fellow citizens. He also urged upon them to give back to the society in whatever way possible for them.