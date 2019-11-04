Hungarian Ambassador bowled over by hospitality during visit to Sivasagar

GUWAHATI: Ambassador of Hungary along with his wife paid visit to archaeological sites and tourism destinations in and around ancient Sivasagar town in eastern Assam.

The Ambassador of Hungary, Gyula Pethö’s along with his wife arrived in for a day long visit on Sunday. They were taken along a tour of some of the archaeological and tourism sites of the district like Rong Ghar, Talatal Ghar, Siva Doul located at Na-Pukhuri etc. by Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, Dr M S Lakshmi Priya.

The DC gave the high-profile foreign visitors an insight about the rich and vibrant historical, archaeological, tourism and cultural heritage of the district.

During the course of their discussion, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Hungarian Ambassador about “Soulful Sivasagar”, a mission initiated under her leadership to usher in a huge transformation to the district tourism scenario. The Ambassador lauded her efforts put forward in the form of “Soulful Sivasagar” and also gave some suggestions to make the mission more fruitful.

The Hungarian Ambassador and his wife had lunch with the Deputy Commissioner at Rudra Sagar area where they were served ethnic and traditional cuisines. The couple was overwhelmed savouring the local delicacies.

Before their departure to Kaziranga in the evening, the Hungarian Ambassador highly appreciated the hospitality of the district administration. Both the guests extended best wishes to the Deputy Commissioner and expressed their firm belief that the mission “Soulful Sivasagar” would be a grand success.