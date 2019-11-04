Rs 40-cr contractors’ dues to be cleared

Tura medical college project

SHILLONG: The state government is in the process of releasing Rs 40 crore which is due to the contractors of the much-delayed Tura Medical College.

An official admitted that the dues have accumulated over quite a few months, but now the Finance department has released Rs 40 crore to the Health department.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma had alleged that the progress of Tura Medical College has come to a standstill due to the sudden dislocation of fund flow.

The construction, which began earlier this year, is scheduled to be completed within three years. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 189 crore for the medical college and the state government has requested for revised estimate of Rs 244 crore to be considered.

The college with 100 seats will come up on 100 acres at Doldegre, eight km from Tura in West Garo Hills.