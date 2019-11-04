RTI Activist questions poor road condition despite giving tax to govt

TURA: Social and Right to Information Activist from East Garo Hills, Nilbath Ch Marak, has demanded that the government fulfil its duties in maintaining public property and demanded that the roads in and around Williamnagar town of East Garo Hills must be repaired.

In a complaint lodged with the Public Works Department (Roads), the activist mentioned that innumerable stretches of the road starting from Rongrenggre locality of the town, through Simsanggre and all the way to Negkhra (RSN) road have been riddled with potholes causing much inconvenience to commuters.

“When we buy vehicles we have to pay for registration, road, taxi permit, NP certificates etc including sales taxes. We also pay tax for lubricants and petrol/diesel but we face so much inconvenience because of bad roads,” revealed the RTI activist.

He also pointed out in the complaint that the worst stretch of road lies between Chidekgre and Nengkhra and the presence of innumerable wooden bridges has further added to the commuters’ problems and demanded that repairs be taken up on a war footing.