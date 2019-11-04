Sikkim beat M’laya

Shillong: Despite a decent bowling performance and half-century from Raghav Kapur, Meghalaya lost to Sikkim by 30 runs in the U-23 Men’s One-Day Trophy in Cuttack on Sunday.

Sikkim were in trouble after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, but an excellent 93 not out by Parth Palawat saw them to 211/7 in 50 overs.

Anish Charak (2/30) and Adita Verma (2/31) took a brace each for Meghalaya and there were also wickets for Elchiang Momin (1/22) and Akash Choudhary (1/45). Meghalaya could not manufacture partnerships at the top of the order, but Kapur came in at number four and crafted 54 from 90 deliveries.

Choudhary (21) and Charak (22) also contributed welcome runs, but Meghalaya were ultimately dismissed for 181 in 47.4 overs.

Meghalaya Cricket Association is the governing body of the cricket activities in the Meghalaya state of India and the Meghalaya cricket team.

It is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India as Full Member. In the recent years cricket in Meghalaya saw a lot of development both in terms of players and playing infrastructure.