US ire over LeT bodies contesting polls in Pak

New Delhi: The US has said the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) continued to be a threat to India and slammed Pakistan for allowing candidates affiliated with the LeT front organisations to contest the country’s last general elections.

The US State Department’s ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2018’, published on Friday, also said the Pakistani authorities have failed to uniformly implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan on money laundering and counter-terrorism and the UN sanctions related to designated entities and individuals such as terror group LeT and its affiliates, which continued to make use of economic resources and raise funds.

“Regionally focused terrorist groups also remained a threat in 2018. For example, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba – which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks – and Jaish-e-Mohammad maintained the capability and intent to attack Indian and Afghan targets.

In February (2018), operatives reportedly affiliated with JeM attacked an Indian army camp at Sunjuwan, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, killing seven,” the report said.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad were responsible for a series of terror attacks in India that include attack on Parliament, leading to death of scores of innocent people and security personnel. (PTI)