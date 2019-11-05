Faleiro calls Cong MLAs who want to defect fools

SHILLONG: The Congress MLAs were treated to AICC general secretary Luizinho Faleiro’s sting when he called those who intend to shift camp to either the BJP or its alliances fools.

Addressing the press on Monday, he said, “The Centre is ruining and killing democracy and how this government is ruining the state? And who are these fools who will go and join them?”

Dismissing the switching of allegiance as rumour mongering, the AICC leader said he met the MLAs and there was nothing as such.

“It is just a rumour about some people who are trying to spread it because the ground under their feet is shaking. They know they have nothing to offer to the public”, he said.

With the Congress planning agitational programmes, he was asked whether it is late to talk about BJP’s misrule since the party and its alliances are ruling the Northeastern states, Faleiro asserted that the BJP is using money power to get MLAs to join the saffron camp.

“Agenda of the BJP is not only to destroy the constitutional institutions, they are destroying democracy and the will of the people who elect the representatives and whom BJP is buying left, right and centre by giving them inducement and money”, he said.

The BJP is organising mass defections by using force or money power which is murder of democracy, he said.

Faleiro argued that the level by which the BJP is standing, will destroy democracy and said, “We appeal to the conscience of the people who are supporting the BJP alliances and NEDA, don’t allow to sell your soul for the sake of power, greed and pelf”.

He also brought up another argument that the Tenth Schedule is very clear about MLAs who intend to resign and defect as they stand disqualified till the end of the term. “Which fool will resign and wait till the end of the term?” he asked.

He also denied any rift in the Congress party but when pointed out that there cannot be smoke without fire, he said he does not know where the smoke and the fire emanated but it is not from the Congress camp.

Surgical strike before elections

Faleiro also criticised the BJP for its ‘surgical strike’ which takes place only when there are elections.

He said, “When election comes, there has been an attempt to polarise the people on communal lines or polarise on national lines such as Balakot. Even if you don’t need surgical strike, they will carry out some imaginative surgical strikes. People should understand, analyse what is before them”.

He went on to say that the number of martyrs from the Army and the Air Force has multiplied and cross border terrorism has increased.