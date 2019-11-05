FIR fled against WhatsApp group for spreading hatred

SHILLONG: A group of citizens filed an FIR at the Sadar Police Station against the WhatsApp group, “United for equality” to arrest the person who created the group for inciting communal tension.

The FIR filed by 10 persons stated that the group was created on October 31 with an intention to instigate murder of Khasi people.

One of the persons who filed the FIR, Rishan Nongrum told reporters after filing the FIR on Tuesday that the Police must take action against people who created the group for using threatening and hate messages and comments against the Khasi community.

The FIR made a mention about a person named Bob whose messages contained objectionable reference to the Khasi society and his act amounted to an attempt for mass murder as per a message which said, “The best idea is every night, two boys kill one Khasi guy after 1 am”.

The FIR stated that the messages were serious in nature and that the act of threatening should not be permitted. The group who filed the FIR demanded that the WhatsApp admin should be arrested.