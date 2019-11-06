Himachal to get rain, snow

Shimla: If you are heading to Himachal Pradesh this week, beware: the weatherman predicts widespread rains and snowfall. The precipitation could help bring pollution down in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Manmohan Singh, Director of the Indian Meteorological Office here, told IANS that there are chances of heavy spells of snow at higher reaches in the state on November 7. Motorists are being told to be cautious while driving in the interiors as chances of road cave-ins and landslides are high. “This may cause temporary traffic disruption between Manali and Leh,” he said. An active western disturbance and its interaction with cyclone Maha, currently lying over east central Arabian Sea, is likely to cause light to moderate widespread rain over low and middle hills over the state from November 6 to 8 with heavy rain at isolated places on November 7. (IANS)