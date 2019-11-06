KHADC firm on registering tribal vendors

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will go ahead with the process of registering Khasi vendors despite resistance from them.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade Paul Lyngdoh said the demands raised by the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association were unfounded and questioned the reason for the vendors’ resistance to registering with the KHADC.

As for the form given to the tribal vendors, he said it was for declaration of their goods and the people they employ, as he asserted that there are those who misuse tribal interest by claiming certain goods to belong to them.

“The form will protect the economic interests of the vendors as we need to have a database of the trade they are engaged in and their hawking place and help in detecting benami transaction. They should not be misled by vested interests”, he said.

As for the demand to issue trading license to non-tribal traders in a transparent manner, Lyngdoh asked as to what was the connection between the registration of tribal vendors and the issuing of vending license to the non-tribals.

On hawker’s zone, he said that registered hawkers will get priority with regard to allotment of space once it is created.

Asked about those who refuse to register, Lyngdoh said that the KHADC will recognise only those tribal vendors who register with the council.

With regard to the association’s demand to honour the 2016 status quo order of the Meghalaya High Court, Lyngdoh said that it was related to issues with the state government and the KHADC is not a party to it.

Lyngdoh also said that it was unbecoming of the members of the association to march to the KHADC and stage a protest on Monday,

“They should follow certain ethics before entering the premises of the KHADC. An appointment has to be sought beforehand if they wished to meet anyone. They should have the basic courtesy and it shows lack of respect for the institution of the indigenous people,” said.