Meghalaya signs MoU with Bangladesh on bi-lateral trade

SHILLONG: The Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his delegation met Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi and inked MoU wherein products for trade are identified by both the countries for the purpose.

Discussing the trade opportunities between the two countries, the CM has apprised that immediate tie up with tour operators should be forged to facilitate tourism in both the sides.

A four-a member team of tour operators from Khasi Jaintia and Garo Hills is part of the delegation that will be holding discussions with tour operators on Thursday in presence of the Meghalaya CM in Dhaka.

Improving services for boosting trade through land custom stations between India and Bangladesh were also discussed. High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly was also present in the meeting.

The Bangladesh Minister sought India and especially Meghalaya’s cooperation to improve power sector, as demand for power is huge in Bangladesh for its growing economy.