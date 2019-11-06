RSS, BJP reach out to Muslims ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals and held a meeting with them here on Tuesday during which it was stressed that irrespective of the nature of the court ruling there should neither be ‘junooni jashn’ (excessive celeberation) nor ‘haar ka hungama’ (brouhaha over defeat).

The meeting held at the residence of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by RSS leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali.

“A historic dialogue was held today in which Muslim intellectuals and clerics participated. At the meeting, it was stressed that all efforts should be made to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country under all circumstances,” Naqvi told reporters after the meeting. “Kahin par bhi jeet ka junooni jashn aur haar ka hahakaari hungama nahin hona chahiye, usse bachna chahiye (Nowhere, the verdict should be excessively celebrated as a victory, nor there should be a brouhaha over the defeat. We should completely avoid this),” he said. Hussain said it was unanimously agreed at the meeting that the SC verdict on Ayodhya will be acceptable to all.

“It will strengthen the country. A message of unity has gone out with today’s meeting. This dialogue that has started will not stop and meetings between the Sangh representatives and the Muslim community will continue in future as well,” he added. (PTI)