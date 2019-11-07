Banners hailing Sidhu, Imran Khan surface in Amritsar

Amritsar: Several hoardings that surfaced here across the holy city, describing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as “real heroes” for turning the Kartarpur Corridor project into a reality, were brought down hurriedly on Wednesday by some unknown persons and municipal workers.

The hoardings, which surfaced on Tuesday, credited the cricketer-turned-politicians for making the project, giving Sikh devotees an easy access to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan, a reality. The hoardings, carrying Sidhu’s picture alongside Khan, read in Gurmukhi, “Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for making the Kartarpur corridor project a reality… the credit goes to them.” But barely a day after the hoardings came up in the city, some unknown people along with Amritsar Municipal Corporation workers removed them. On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak. The hoardings, hailing Sidhu and Khan as real heroes of the corridor project, had been put up in the city by former cricketer’s staunch supporter and municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, whose picture too adorned the hoardings. Verka said he put up hoardings at various prominent locations including Ranjit Avenue, Mall Road and Amritsar East Assembly constituency, from where Sidhu is an MLA. (PTI)