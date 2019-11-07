Faleiro’s ‘fools’ wait for 13

NPP, BJP options before MLAs

SHILLONG: “Fools” they may be in the lexicon of their central leadership, but almost half of the Opposition Congress MLAs have made up their mind to desert the party and join the National People’s Party (NPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources in the party on Wednesday, however, said the MLAs will make the move only after they have the number – 13 – to escape the anti-defection provisions. The party has 19 MLAs in the 60-member legislative assembly.

The sources said many a Congress MLA are tired of the alleged dictatorial attitude of the leader of the Opposition and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, and the blatant disregard of their complaints by the AICC higher-ups in this regard.

Stating that the even the central leaders of the party bow down before Mukul Sangma and have never paid any attention to the grievances of the MLAs, the sources also said that when the AICC did try to raise the issue of changing the CLP leadership, the former chief minister threatened to move to BJP thus short-circuiting the move.

They said the party is on the verge of disintegration due to the attitude of Mukul, who still behaves as a chief minister due to his strong connections in the AICC.

“His chances of winning the elections from Songsak are getting slimmer as he still behaves like a chief minister and seldom meets the people of his constituency,” a source said.

The source informed that joining regional parties like UDP, HSPDP or PDF is not an option as many of them will opt for the NPP, while others will go with the BJP.

It may be mentioned that Congress leaders have time and again made it clear that things are not hunky-dory with the state unit.

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had earlier stated that the state unit is no different from the Congress that is disintegrating across the country, and for it to survive it is very important for the leadership to hold its flock together.

AICC leader Luizinho Faleiro, however, did not appear to have read the pulse during his recent visit to the state and said those who want to move from the party would be “fools” to do so.