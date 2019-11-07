KHADC warns of action against misuse of Khasi surnames

SHILLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Teinwell Dkhar, on Wednesday said that people should file a complaint with the KHADC if they come across individuals who misuse the Khasi surname, jait or clan.

“We will go ahead and take whatever action that is needed against such persons. We are waiting for cooperation from the people and if they file complaints against such persons, we will take up the matter”, he said adding that action will be taken according to Section 17 (1) and (2) of the Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Act, 1997.

He added that the KHADC had received verbal complaints about non-Khasis misusing the Khasi clan name following which the concerned authorities issued a warning.

In a public notice issued by the KHADC secretary to the Executive Committee on November 4, the Council had directed all traditional heads and elders of various Khasi clans to comply with the notification and to report any cases of violation to the Registration Authority of the KHADC.

The Executive Committee (EC), KHADC stated that as mandated by the Act and Rules, it has prohibited any person from changing his/her sumame, kur, jait or clan or to assume any Khasi surname, kur, jait or clan without the prior consent of the Registration Authority.

The EC stated that there have been many instances where individuals have changed their surname, kur, jait or clan without following the proper procedures whereby non-Khasis have been able to illegally assume Khasi surname, kur, jait or clan in violation of the existing acts and rules. It stated that such acts of violation are punishable under the Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Act, 1997.

The KHADC also directed all authorities under the central and state government to refrain from accepting any change of surname, kur, jait or clan in any document by any individual or non-Khasi who did not go through the proper procedure as laid down by the KHADC.