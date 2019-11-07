Meghalaya Nuggets

Mandawain Rural Haat

NONGSTOIN: The Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills District T Lyngwa on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Mandawain Rural Haat at Nongkasen in the presence of BDO Mawthadraishan Block FM Kharsyntiew, District Development Manager NABARD Utpal Bezbaruah, Sordar Nongkasen BK Budnah, President of DAWN — a development NGO of Mawthadraishan — N Marbaniang and Additional Project Officer, MGNREGS A Nongkseh. The meeting was chaired by APO CLIBP MGNREGS, Mawthadraishan Block, BD Marbaniang. Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the efforts made by NABARD in convergence with MGNREGS along with a contribution from DAWN to initiate the construction of the ‘haat’ at Nongkasen for the benefits of the local farmers. Bezbaruah, during the programme, highlighted the participants on the objectives of the ‘haat’. “The primary aim and objective of the ‘haat’ is to provide basic marketing infrastructure along with a proper godown facility and clean sanitation,” Bezbaruah told The Shillong Times, adding that the project cost is 15.28 lakh, where NABARD sanctioned 10 lakh, Block Office of Mawthadraishan 3 lakh and DAWN contributed 2.28 lakh.

Unclaimed body

Shillong: The East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police has informed that on October 31, one unknown male, aged 50-55 years, was found lying at Polo market. He was taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment but passed away on the same day at 8:20pm. The body is being kept at the Civil Hospital Morgue Room and is awaiting identification. Individuals with any knowledge about the deceased or those capable of identifying the body can contact 0364-2222277.

Blood donation camp

SHILLONG: A blood donation camp was conducted by 58 Gorkha Training Centre, Shillong in association with North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS). The camp was organised with an aim to propagate the significance of blood donation in saving lives and to generate awareness regarding blood donation. During the programme, 75 donors, including officers and soldiers from 58 Gorkha Training Centre donated blood. Certificates and tokens of appreciation were also issued to all the donors.

Health camp for ex-servicemen

TURA: A day-long medical camp-cum-interaction programme was organised for the ex-servicemen and their relatives residing in the districts of Garo Hills region at Zila Sainik Welfare Office in West Garo Hills recently. The camp was organised by the army team from Headquarter 101 Area, Shillong, where around 149 ex-servicemen and their dependents had attended. Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi expressed his gratitude for the immense contribution of the army personnel in keeping the country’s border secure. The Director of ECHS 101 Area, Shillong, shared information on health care and ex-servicemen-related facilities being provided by the army as well as employment avenues for those aspiring to join the army, including women. A former army veteran, who also spoke on the occasion, urged all the ex-servicemen and their relatives to avail the facilities provided to them which were virtually non-existent during his time in defence.

Meet on coal mining issues

JOWAI: The Jaintia Amalgamated and Redressal Forum — which comprises of various pressure groups and the Synjuk ki Waheh Shnong (headmen’s organisation), farmers, drivers, trucks owners besides others, will hold a public meeting at Tuber-Shohshrieh Play ground on Saturday at 11 am. According to the Chairman of the Forum H Phawa, law experts, including lawyers, will highlight on the negative impact of the MMDR Act and also various coal mining-related issues among others. Phawa said that the people of Jaintia Hills had been suffering economically for the last five years since 2014 after the ban on coal mining was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He further informed that the Supreme Court has lifted the ban. Besides lawyers, many prominent persons of Jaintia Hills will be speaking on the issue of coal mining and the MMDR Act besides many others relevant issues. Phawa requested all the residents of Jaintia Hills, who have been affected directly or indirectly, to attend the public meeting.

Life skill and personal safety

JOWAI: The North East Network in collaboration with the District Police, West Jaintia Hills organised a one-day programme on life skill and personal safety for high school students at District Library Auditorium, Mynthong, Jowai. The Superintendent of Police Lakador Syiem, who was also present, spoke on the importance of the programme and the rising need to conduct such awareness programme for the children to learn from it and further deepen their understanding. He encouraged the students to actively participate, interact and to share things they had learned during the interaction session. The students were later divided into ten groups and the first part of the programme was the “ability to listen” wherein Aldridge Nengnong, a resource person from Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), conducted a small exercise with the participants. Marbaniang Syiem, MLCU, through PowerPoint, gave a presentation on life skill and personal safety. Assistant Director MATTI, Shillong, Ivyreen Warjri, educated the students on communication and interpersonal relationship skill.