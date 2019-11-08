CM explores business tie-up with Bangladesh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed in Dhaka and discussed ways and means to develop the Northeastern region and possible business opportunities with Bangladesh.

The chief minister is heading a 22-member state delegation on a four-day visit to Bangladesh which began on Wednesday.

Sangma discussed several issues relating to the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh and also on strategies to develop and enhance the relationship between North East and the neighbouring country.

They also discussed on how to connect North East with Bangladesh and to open vistas to the rest of the world which is the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tribute to Tirot Sing

Sangma said the state government will persuade Bangladesh for erection of a memorial for Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem, in the jail where he was incarcerated in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued here, Sangma said the delegation visited the prison and paid tributes to Tirot Sing and to the Father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Syiem was captured by the British in January 1833 and deported to Dhaka where he died in Old Dhaka Central Jail on July 17, 1835.

Economy boost

The chief minister also held talks with officials of PRAN Foods Ltd. on the possibility of the state partnering with the company and to see what products from Meghalaya the company can use or whether it can set up units in the state.

He also stated that both Meghalaya and Bangladesh could benefit from the state’s limestone deposits.

Bangladesh requires almost 21 million metric tons of clinkers for cement production of which 15 million metric tons is imported.

“Meghalaya has almost 1 billion metric tons of limestone deposits and with 1 billion metric tons deposits, I think it is an area Meghalaya and Bangladesh can both benefit from”, Sangma said in the statement.

On the other hand, with Meghalaya having tied up with SIAL for the next five years to host a food show in the state with the first ‘North East Food Show’ to be held in Shillong from the December 4 to 6, he invited participants to take part in the event.

Turning to the garment industry, the chief minister said the knowledge and expertise in the textile industry that Bangladesh has will add value to Meghalaya’s mission.